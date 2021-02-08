Starr County opens pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County officials once again open pre-registration for those looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the county, the pre-registration will take place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
To pre-register online, click here.
To pre-register over the phone, please call 956-716-8155
The County asks to please review the Texas Department of Health guidelines for qualifications to receive the vaccine.
Registration confirmation will be sent to all who registered and provided an email address. Proof of employment will be required for all who register on Phase 1A.
On Friday, Starr County Health Authority, Dr. Antonio Falcon, told KVEO 1,000 doses were received and will be administered in the span of three days.
County Judge Eloy Vera said Starr County might receive an additional 2,000 doses next week.