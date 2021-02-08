Starr County opens pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County officials once again open pre-registration for those looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the county, the pre-registration will take place from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

To pre-register online, click here.

To pre-register over the phone, please call 956-716-8155

The County asks to please review the Texas Department of Health guidelines for qualifications to receive the vaccine.

Registration confirmation will be sent to all who registered and provided an email address. Proof of employment will be required for all who register on Phase 1A.

On Friday, Starr County Health Authority, Dr. Antonio Falcon, told KVEO 1,000 doses were received and will be administered in the span of three days.

County Judge Eloy Vera said Starr County might receive an additional 2,000 doses next week.