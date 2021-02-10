Starr County Memorial Hospital receives 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County Memorial announced it has received an additional 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital will receive 1,000 vaccines on a weekly basis. According to the hospital’s board president Dr. Jose Vazquez, the vaccines will be distributed to groups 1A and 1B.

The doses will be administered on Thursday and Friday to pre-registered individuals.

On Wednesday 350 people were vaccinated, according to Vazquez.

Starr County officials opened pre-registration for those looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Feb. 8.

Since the hospital is receiving doses on a weekly basis, the County will re-open registration. However, they have not announced a date as of Wednesday.

The County asks to please review the Texas Department of Health guidelines for qualifications to receive the vaccine.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott said Starr County will be part of a State mobile vaccine pilot program to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas.

