Starr County health officials preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution next week

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County held a virtual press conference on Friday to update the community about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, Dr. Antonio Falcon, the Starr County health authority, said there were 379 new cases reported in the past eight days and added that the number of deaths and hospitalizations were also on the rise.

“Judge Vera is obviously very concerned about these numbers. These numbers show that the contagion of the virus is out of control in our community, and if we continue to have family gatherings.. it will get worse” said Falcon.

Falcon said a total of 10 sites were approved for the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in the county.

“We don’t know which sites and we don’t know how many of the specific injections are going to be allocated per site” said Falcon, “Please contact your health care provider so you can start making arrangements to be vaccinated.”

Several medical providers within Starr County had the opportunity to get vaccinated at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, according to Falcon.

“The reactions are mild, some feel soreness in the arm and a bit of fever.” said Falcon.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) says at least 87 of Texas’ 254 counties have started administering the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. More than 4,100 people have gotten their vaccination.

According to our sister station KXAN, Harris and El Paso counties have vaccinated the most people so far, 872 and 510 respectively as of Friday morning.

More people have likely been vaccinated in each county, but these are the latest confirmed numbers DSHS has to report.

As of Friday, there is a total of 620 positive COVID-19 cases in Starr County, 4,293 recoveries and 197 COVID-19 related deaths.