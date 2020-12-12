Starr County announces new shelter-in-place orders, local leaders taking precautions

STARR, Texas (KVEO)- New shelter-in-place orders have been issued for Starr County which will go into effect this Monday. Judge Eloy Vera said the new order comes as the county has seen a spike in positive cases within the last few days.

“It would be really tragic and sad if we were to start losing loved ones because we couldn’t wait or keep from socializing for another month,” said Judge Vera.

The shelter-at-home order will go into effect at midnight on Monday and last through Christmas and New Year. All residents are ordered to shelter at home. Health officials share why these orders are so crucial to keep residents safe.

“When you hear local leaders recommending or ordering that people shelter in place or stay at home what we are trying to say is that even though there might be things that are open the virus is absolutely still out there,” said Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County Health Authority.

Dr. Castillo said Cameron County has had a shelter at home order since the beginning, the only difference is it’s not being enforced like it was in the past.

“The governor reopened the businesses and things were good at some point but the shelter in place recommendation has not gone away,” he said.

We reached out to Hidalgo County about whether they will be implementing stricter orders with the rise in cases. In a statement, Carlos Sanchez, Public Affairs Director for Hidalgo County said Judge Richard Cortez is evaluating new deaths and cases.

“He is in routine contact with local health officials, the mayors of hidalgo county municipalities, law enforcement, and our emergency management coordinator to assess whether additional safeguards are necessary to mitigate the spread of this disease,” said Sanchez.

As far as the new Starr County orders, Judge Vera said law enforcement will be enforcing the order as well as the curfew which still remains in place.