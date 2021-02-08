Spreading Awareness: Meet some incredible survivors of Congenital Heart Disease

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – As we spread awareness during American Heart Health Month, we want to highlight a group of brave individuals who are affected by Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) at a higher rate.

February seventh through 13 is Congenital Heart Defects Awareness Week.

Courtesy: Ileana Gomez

According to the American Heart Association, CHD are amongst the most common birth defects, affecting nearly 1% of births in the United States, and are the leading cause of death in infants.

These heart defects can present themselves in various forms, ranging from holes in the heart to missing valves and chambers.

Early detection and treatment are key to survival, although it is not always detected at birth; 95% of those with non-critical forms of CHD are expected to survive to the age of 18.

While it is mostly unknown what causes CHD, one group of infants experiences the defects at a much higher rate.

Infants born with Down Syndrome are 50% more likely to be born with CHD.

Modern technology has made it possible for most of these infants to get lifesaving surgery and live a full life.

These are some ‘Heart Heroes’ with Down Syndrome and CHD in the Rio Grande Valley.

Samuel “Sammy” Gomez

Sammy is 10 years old and lives in Pharr. He enjoys playing sports and Folclorico. Sammy underwent open-heart surgery at four months old in Corpus Christi and has since grown into a very active boy.

His parents were amazed when he was able to learn how to ride a bike! His mom Ileana Gomez wants to encourage parents going through a similar experience to join support groups and learn from other parents.

“Surround yourself with a big support group. Make sure that you don’t stay silent, don’t fight this battle on your own,” said Gomez.

Selah Rose Rangel

Courtesy: Rosie Rangel

Selah is three years old and lives in Weslaco. Her mother, Rosie Rangel describes her as a firecracker. She went through heart repair when she was only two months old and now, she says ‘hi’ to strangers wherever she goes. She enjoys dancing and playing with her cousins. Her mother is grateful that Selah is now doing great and is meeting her goal weight for her age. Rangel wants to encourage parents to not be afraid to speak up.

“I would tell other parents to never be afraid of getting a second opinion and voicing your concerns about your child. A mother’s instinct is usually always correct,” said Rangel.

Isabella Garza

Courtesy: Ashley Bustamante

Isabella is one year, and three months and she lives in San Juan. “When Bella is around anyone, she can always put a smile on their face,” said her mother, Ashley Bustamante. She loves dancing to any kind of music and being around her family. Isabelle got surgery last year in August. Bustamante was amazed at the speed of her recovery. Doctors told her that she might have to be in the hospital for three to four weeks, but Isabella was out in one week. Bustamante wants parents to know that if your child received this diagnosis, it will be okay.

“It will feel scary and you will be nervous. A lot of things will cross your mind but always stay positive in your faith and in your doctors,” said Bustamente.

Madison Orozco

Courtesy: Rosemary Orozco

Madison is 11 years old and lives in San Juan. She loves extracurricular activities, such as cheerleading and soccer. Her mother Rosmary Orozco found out about Madison’s heart conditions when she was born. “I was terrified for my daughter and what her future holds with not only having Down syndrome but about her health,” said Orozco. Madison received heart catheterization when she was one and a half years old. Orozco wants parents to listen to their intuition when going through a similar situation.

“Trust your medical team go with your mother’s intuition and if you feel something isn’t right advocate for your child you are your child’s voice. Ever in doubt ask for a second opinion have your medical team explain your options and what to accept,” said Orozco.

Throughout this week the Rio Grande Valley Down Syndrome Association will be sharing more stories on their Facebook page.