SPI surf shop notices spring break trend shifting away from partiers

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — Spring break in South Padre Island attracted its usual college crowd, but the trend of visitors each year is slowly changing.

“It used to be a big drunk fest, but now it’s a different demographic,” Karry Schwartz said.

Schwartz owns Island Native Surf Shop on the Island, a full-service outdoor store.

He said their busy period runs from March through Labor Day and they typically rent out all their boards.

This spring break season, Schwartz is observing fewer partiers.

“I think the days of old where you have the collegiate crowd, that crowd or demographic has changed quite a bit,” he said. “They’re being much wiser in their destination selection and want to experience travel and so forth.”

Another trend he’s observing is more families.

“The kids are going to school virtually and you get to a point where they get tired of four walls and they say, ‘we can do the same thing at the beach,” said Schwartz.

For Derick Hackett and his family, spring break is not their usual time to visit, but this year the timing was right.

“This is a favorite vacation spot of ours throughout the entire year,” he said. “We got our first vaccination shots as a family, so we wanted to get out of the house a little bit.”

They drove down from Austin to spend the weekend and experienced the calm escape they hoped for.

“I was surprised,” Hackett said. “I see a lot of families, but not the stuff you see from the videos from Miami and the spring breakers. That’s why we decided it was spaced out enough for us to come out and enjoy the beautiful beaches.”

Schwartz adds even at the early stages of the pandemic, more families appeared. And with it hopefully nearing an end, more will likely be on their way.