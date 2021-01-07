SPI extends emergency order regarding beach operations

City of South Padre Island Logo (Source: City of South Padre Island/Facebook)

South Padre Island, Texas (KVEO)—The city of South Padre Island has extended the emergency order regarding beachgoers amid COVID-19.

The order sets guidelines for beach vendors and visitors in order to keep beaches open and prevent further spread of the virus.

Below are the guidelines as stated in the release:

BEACH VENDORS

Beach vendors can only preset the front-row following the spacing guidelines below.

All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

All secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup on demand only.

Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup, for the secondary rows.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

BEACH GOERS

All types of canopies and pop-up tents will be prohibited. Single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet (96-inches) in diameter will be prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge/tip of the structure.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

Other setups are prohibited within the 15 feet between the equipment.

The emergency order will now be in effect until February 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

