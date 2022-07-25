PALMHURST, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting starts on July 25 for the special mayoral election in Palmhurst.

To view your sample ballot, please visit click here.

According to the city’s Facebook post, applications for Ballot by Mail can be found here or can be requested by calling the Hidalgo County Elections Department at 956-318-2570.

The applications must be submitted to the Hidalgo County Elections Department by Friday, July 29, 2022, and must be received, not postmarked.

Additional information can be found at the Hidalgo County Elections Department and at the City of Palmhurst.

This election features four candidates who will succeed former Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez who died in April 2022 but won the May 7, 2022 election.

Rodriguez died after the deadline for him to be taken off the ballot but remained there by law.