HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A South Texas man was given the maximum sentence for possession of child pornography, including material he created himself, federal authorities announced.

Jose Luis Lara, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo imposed the 20-year sentence, the maximum allowed under the statute, noting the “extremely disturbing” nature of the crime.

In 2021, authorities learned that Lara was sharing child pornography online. On July 21 of that year, they executed a search warrant at his home in Cotulla, 90 miles southwest of San Antonio, where they seized several electronic devices.

Authorities showed Lara a photo of a child, who he acknowledged he knew.

“Lara admitted to filming videos of him abusing that child,” the release stated. “He said he filmed them in Big Wells before moving to Cotulla.”

Investigators were able to find 1,151 images and 699 videos of child pornography on the devices, including the videos he filmed himself.

During the sentencing, Judge Garcia Marmolejo said she would have given him more time if she could.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations.