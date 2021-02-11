South Texas Health System receives monetary donation for playroom needs

EDINBURG, Texas — On Wednesday the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital received a large monetary donation.

The hospital received a check for just under $29,000 from Spirit Halloween. Both organizations have been partners for three years. The grant will help the hospital acquire costumes, playroom toys and other items to help make children more comfortable while in the hospital.

“It means the world to all of us. To have an organization like Spirit [Halloween] who lift people up and give them joy during a difficult time when you have to be in the hospital. That’s what we’re all about,” said Lance Aimes, South Texas Health System CEO.

The hospital created a virtual playroom to accommodate those children who are not able to physically go to a playroom during their stay.

The children can interact with others using a tablet.