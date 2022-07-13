HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer for South Texas Health System Behavioral.

Jessica Becker, MBA, began her responsibilities as CEO at the first and longest-running behavioral health facility with private inpatient treatment in the Rio Grande Valley on June 27.

She is responsible for leading the facility’s staff in delivering quality, compassionate care to patients in the Valley and surrounding areas.

“I am committed to helping our community break the stigma surrounding mental health issues, and I have been quite impressed with how unified leaders and partners in the community are in removing barriers for individuals to get the help they need,” Beckner said. “I am humbled to be on the team at STHS Behavioral as we continue to strengthen our position in the community and expand our services.”

Before joining South Texas Health System Behavioral, Becker served as the Chief Operations Officer at Kingwood Pines Hospital, in Kingwood Texas, where she participated in the Universal Health Services COO-in-training program.

While there, she oversaw projects geared toward improving patient safety and experience.

Before that, she was the CEO at Assurance Health in Wilmington and Cincinnati, Ohio, where she oversaw two facilities that provided inpatient psychiatric services to senior adults.

Becker has a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Hospital Administration from Benedictine University, in Lisle, Illinois. She also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Pierce College, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled that Jessica chose the Valley as her new home, and to have her as a valued leader on our team,” said Chuck Stark, Regional Vice President for South Texas Health System. “With Jessica’s knowledge, experience and expertise, and the committed team of psychiatrists and employees working at South Texas Health System Behavioral, I am confident that many of the citizens in our community will be helped.”