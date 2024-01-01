EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Families around the world are celebrating the start of the new year. For others, they are welcoming the new year with a newborn loved one.

South Texas Health System

One family is ringing in the new year with the birth of their first child, Natanael Cabrera.

The Cabrera family welcomed their baby boy at South Texas Health System Edinburg shortly after the clock struck midnight into the new year at 12:52 a.m.

Courtesy: South Texas Health System

Natanael is one of four newborns welcomed at South Texas Health System on New Year’s Day.

Two newborns were welcomed in Edinburg and two were born in McAllen.

DHR Health

DHR Health Women’s Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2024, Alana Itzel Delgado.

Baby Alana arrived at 3:11 a.m., with parents Jessica and Hector Delgado right by her side.

“We are delighted to celebrate the first baby of 2024,” said Marissa Castañeda, Senior Executive Vice-President of DHR Health said. “It’s a special moment for the family and a joyous time for our hospital staff.”

As part of DHR Health’s tradition, the Delgado family received a special gift basket filled with baby essentials, celebratory items and gift card for the occasion.