South Texas Health administers COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. military members in McAllen

MCALLEN (KVEO) — South Texas Health System staff administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 100 members of the U.S. Army’s Joint Task Force on Thursday.

According to a release, staff at the South Texas Health System in McAllen distributed the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 168 military personnel who serve on the U.S. Army’s Joint Task Force North.

The task force delivered the vaccine to the hospital and assisted staff with handling, preparation, and even the administration of the vaccine.

“South Texas Health System has worked closely with the Joint Task Force North over the years, and we’re honored that they chose to partner with South Texas Health System McAllen to get their soldiers vaccinated,” says Todd Mann, Chief Executive Officer, South Texas Health System McAllen. “The more people who get the vaccine, the closer we are to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

The members who received the vaccine on Thursday will return in three weeks for their second dose.