MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The softball community is rallying around a family after a coach suffered a stroke during a tournament on Sunday.

Alonso Luna Jr., 36, is the coach of his daughters’ softball team, a volunteer role he’s passionately held for seven years.

Luna suffered a stroke between games during a softball tournament his daughters were playing in at Municipal Park in McAllen.

His sister, Jeannette Luna, spoke to ValleyCentral on Monday about the accident.

According to Ms. Luna, a woman told her that her brother suddenly stopped and fell to his knees near the concession stand, where he began shaking. He started feeling tired and dizzy and his speech began to slur before going unconscious.

An ambulance arrived and transferred him to DHR where he was intubated.

According to Ms. Luna, her brother underwent a procedure to relieve the pressure from two brain hemorrhages, and his current condition is stable.

At the tournament, players from the various teams formed a prayer circle for Luna. Photos and video of the prayer circle began circulating on social media.

Ms. Luna was appreciative of the gesture from the players and coaches.

“We appreciate them doing that, and when they held a moment of silence, we really appreciated that,” she said.

Ms. Luna explained that her and her brother owned an ambulance company for nine years before losing it during the pandemic.

Joel Gonzalez, another softball coach who was at the tournament, said that there will be a chicken plate fundraiser on Friday, as well as a softball tournament in San Benito to raise funds for Luna’s family.

“He’s one of the best coaches out there,” Gonzalez said. “He’s very calm, he’s very great with the girls.”

The chicken plate fundraiser will take place at 10 a.m. at 1804 E. Griffin Parkway in Mission. This story will be updated when the details of the San Benito tournament are released.