Social media advertising helps ice-cream shop through pandemic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar has seen better days prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but say actively promoting their business on social media helped pull them through.

Now that winter is here, they hope their business tactic will help sustain them during a time when frozen treats may not be in high demand.

Daisy Alcazar owns La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar with her husband Gerardo.

Alcazar helps run three stores while he works full-time for a different company.

The two decided to join the family ‘paleteria,’ a Spanish term for popsicle shop, business and have branched out on their own to create their version of the authentic Michoacana frozen treat.

Though they have combined a variety of ingredients into their frozen treats, Alcazar says the base flavors are recipes passed on by Gerardo’s father.

“My father-in-law is originally from Tocumbo, Michoacán, from where the paleterias of Michoacán have started in Mexico, and his family has opened over 20 paleterias in 50 years,” said Alcazar.

The restaurant’s key attraction is the seemingly limitless variety of handcrafted popsicles and ice-cream.

The family takes pride in making over 50 flavors in-house from locally sourced produce. The flavors range in combinations of sweet and fruity to savory and tangy.

“We’ll go to the flea market and pick up there from all of the local people that are there. If we can’t find it, because sometimes it does happen, there’s nothing anywhere, we do have to drive to Alamo or McAllen to pick up our fruit. We do not use big companies, we do not use those companies that bring you the fruit, just because we want to be able to go and see it,” said Alcazar.

Though the treats can be frozen for storage, Alcazar said she works to keep the batches as fresh as possible, ensuring that the flavors available were made no more than 72 hours prior to consumption.

Their store comes equipped with a freezer that can freeze a batch of popsicles or ice-cream in just 25 minutes and the whole process takes about 45 minutes.

Visual presentation is part of what Alcazar believes has helped her business. Each batch is made to look and taste good, and that has been part of Alcazar’s social media strategy. She is frequently sharing their creations on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to gain attention, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“We see the loss of customers because of the pandemic,” said Alcazar. “We’ve been able to stay open, which we are very grateful for, but just to cover operating costs.”

Alcazar said their first year in business was a success, but sales declined this year due to the pandemic. Letting people know what they had available through social media platforms was part of how they were able to sustain the business but posting online came with its own challenges.

She said people were quick to point out glove-less hands in a video she made prior to the pandemic. However, Alcazar took it as an opportunity to make new videos showing their current safety protocols, never failing to ensure the utmost cleanliness in the stores.

A new obstacle has presented itself to the ice-cream shop after months of enduring the effects of the pandemic; a winter season where people may not have much of an appetite for cold treats. But, Alcazar believes the variety in their menu and the help from social media will keep them going, adding that there are few very cold days in South Texas.

“Social media has been, kind of our bridge with people. It’s kind of like ‘hey, we’re here, we’re still open, we do curbside,’” said Alcazar.

La Pale Frozen fruit bar is open with indoor seating, curbside, and Favor delivery. For more information, visit their website.