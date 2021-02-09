Small SPI businesses to receive BinaxNow testing kits

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce will receive BinaxNow test kits, facemasks, product training, and support to refill supplies as available.

To help support small businesses throughout the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott invited all Chambers of Commerce to participate in a program that will provide BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 tests to small businesses.

“Based on the criteria of the project, the Chamber reached out to member businesses that have enough employees to utilize a kit in a relatively short period of time,” said Dianna L. Harvill, test coordinator for the SPI Chamber.

Harvill said that they could not supply every business with the kits because they cannot be shared with other businesses.

Small businesses that qualify for the project, will be required to be trained on proper testing protocols to administrate tests and report results as required by law.

Each test kit contains 40 tests and one bottle of reagent. The SPI Chamber will be able to request more supplies after all participating businesses have administered and reported test results of at least 70% of the tests.

The program was developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, implemented by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and TDEM in October.

Governor Abbott said that the rapid testing program is protecting the safety of small businesses and Texas consumers.

“By expanding this effective strategy, it will help us further detect and mitigate this virus so we can keep Texas safely open for business,” he said.