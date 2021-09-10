SILVER ALERT: Texas DPS searching for 71-year-old woman

LA PORTE, Texas — On Friday the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old woman.

Authorities said Peggy Ludwig was last seen on the 10800 block of North Sycamore Drive in La Porte on Sept. 9. around 5 p.m.

Peggy Ludwig is described as a White female, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’3″ tall, and weighing 145 pounds.

She was wearing unknown clothing and has difficulty walking from places, said Texas DPS.

Authorities said if you have seen Peggy Ludwig or know her whereabouts contact the La Porte Police Department at 281-471-2141.