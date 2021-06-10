Signs, symptoms of a heat stroke and what to do

HOUSTON (KIAH)—If you are getting out in the heat in these summer temperatures, look out for heatstroke signs and symptoms.
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF A HEAT STROKE
They include:
- A headache.
- Dizziness and confusion.
- Loss of appetite and feeling sick.
- Excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin.
- Cramps in the arms, legs, and stomach.
- Fast breathing or pulse.
- A high temperature of 38C or above.
- Being very thirsty.
Mayo Clinic describes a heat stroke as:
“A condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This most serious form of heat injury, heatstroke, can occur if your body temperature rises to 104 F (40 C) or higher.
Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.”
WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE A HEAT STROKE
- Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency.
- Move the person to a cooler place.
- Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath.
- Do not give the person anything to drink.