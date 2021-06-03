Showers, storms developing across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday

HARLINGEN (KVEO) —Showers and storms are developing once again over the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning and will continue to increase as we head into the afternoon.
A strong upper-level storm system to our west will keep sending potential storms towards the Rio Grande Valley at least through Saturday morning.
With the ground already saturated, localized flooding will be possible into Saturday.