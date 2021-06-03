Showers, storms developing across the Rio Grande Valley Thursday

News

by: Jim Danner

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN (KVEO) —Showers and storms are developing once again over the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning and will continue to increase as we head into the afternoon.

Erosion in South Padre Island, replenishment underway

A strong upper-level storm system to our west will keep sending potential storms towards the Rio Grande Valley at least through Saturday morning.

HCSO: Man arrested for shooting girlfriend in head in Edinburg

With the ground already saturated, localized flooding will be possible into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner
More Throwback Thursday