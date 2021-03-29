Should the NCAA go with a neutral site for tournaments?

SAN ANTONIO — The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament took place entirely in Texas this year. It is a move the NCAA said was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the question remains, should it stay that way moving forward?

It is a question many players and coaches are asking themselves, whether or not there are advantages to this setup.

Should the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament take place at one neutral site?

Kelly Graves, Head Coach University of Oregon, “I think I’m on record saying I prefer the neutral sites. It’s hard enough for a 13 [seed] to beat a 4 or a 15 to beat a 2, then when you have to do it on that higher seeds home floor, it’s next to impossible.”

Jeff Walz, Head Coach, University of Louisville, “I mean I don’t know if Wright State beats Arkansas if that game is at Arkansas.”

While Coach Walz is on board, he said hosting games does give his team momentum.

“I mean if we had the opportunity to play Northwestern at home I would have felt a lot more comfortable going into it because we would have had 8,000 fans going behind us.”

Normally, top seeds in the women’s tournament have hosted the earlier rounds with regionals taking place at four sites and the tournament ending in one city for the final four.

But not all teams support a neutral site moving forward.

South Carolina’s Dawn Staley says say her team has earned the right to host in their city.



Dawn Staley, Head Coach, University of South Carolina, “Am in favor of it? Nope. “It gives an extra incentive to pack the house. We’ve been the number one in attendance for the past 6 or 7 years, so let’s have some incentives.”

Coach Staley went on to say she believes this would take the game backwards.

“It would be terrible to have neutral sites, then you have what you have now, quiet gyms. If you can guarantee the fans will show up then I’m all for it,” said Geno Auriemma, Head Coach, University of Connecticut.

The Elite Eight kicks off Monday night between Baylor University and the University of Connecticut.