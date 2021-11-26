Shoppers in Brownsville come out for black Friday deals

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year across the U.S and it was know different at local stores here in the valley.

From clothes, to household goods and toys, shoppers in Brownsville were looking to find their Black Friday deals this holiday season.

“I’m looking for something on sale, something cheap,” said Shopper Marleen Cabrialies.

But this year’s shopping season is a bit different for Cabrialies and her family.

“I went during COVID and I went at 5 AM whenever most of the stores opened and so it was like we were in, and we were out last year because we knew exactly what we wanted,” Cabrialies said. ” So this year is different because we are traveling and stuff.”

And throughout the day shoppers noticed some packed stores. With Christmas just under a month away, shoppers expect this rush to stick around for a while.

“Yeah, it’s pretty packed and there were a lot of lines, a lot of waiting in lines,” said Shopper Daniel Vela. “A couple of places I thought I’d come back tomorrow or maybe another day when it’s not so busy.”

With many shoppers flocking to Sunrise Mall in Brownsville to get their Black Friday deals, mall management said the biggest difference from last year is finally having international travelers back to shop. With more international shoppers, that gives stores the opportunity to make more sales.

“We’re happy to be ahead of 2020 numbers and ahead of 2019 numbers as well, said Sunrise Mall General Manager Ricardo Rios. “We are looking forward to a strong finish to the year.”

Rios said most stores throughout the mall are at their busiest on Black Friday and expects a very busy holiday shopping season.

“We do a lot of visual observations, we’ll follow up with the store managers after the weekend for the reporting,” Rios said. “But by the looks of it right now Pandora is very busy, Victoria Secret, Bath and Body Works, Dick’s Sporting Goods, so we are looking forward to a very strong start to the holiday season.”

And with more shoppers out this year, Sunrise Mall is just happy to have everyone back for the holidays.

“We’re glad to have you back we’ve missed you and get here early so you have plenty of time to do your shopping,” Rios said.

The stores at Sunrise Mall will still have deals throughout the holiday shopping season. For more information on those deals, they can be found on the mall website.