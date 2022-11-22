ATASCOSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman they alleged burned down her boyfriend’s house after another woman answered his phone.

Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson, according to a post by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to an arson call at the 16000 block of Shepherd Road in Atascosa. The homeowner told authorities that Soto broke into his home, stole several items and set the house on fire.

Soto was reportedly in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner, the post stated.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Soto FaceTimed her boyfriend and a woman answered the call — the woman turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend.

“Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone, went to the boyfriend’s house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire,” the sheriff’s department’s post stated.

Video was recoded showing that she lit the couch on fire, which caused it to spread and go up in flames. She also reportedly texted her boyfriend, “I hope your house is okay,” while it was on fire, authorities said.

Two arrest warrants were issued for Soto, according to the In all, authorities said the fire caused over $50,000 worth of damages.