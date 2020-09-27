Sheriff’s Office 10-mile bike ride raises awareness for childhood cancer

EDINBURG, Texas — As National Childhood Cancer Awareness month comes to a close, the community teamed up for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office bike ride in support of the cause.

Cyclists collectively traveled hundreds of miles during the 10-mile ride.

“Today I’m going to go on a race and I’m going to try to win the race for the people that have cancer,” John De La Rosa, who participated with his dad, said.

The ride began and ended at Edinburg’s Richard Flores stadium. Many participants were from local police forces.

“Most of us, if we’re honest, have all been impacted by cancer, knowing someone — a relative or whoever,” Johnny Barbosa, a South Texas College police officer, said.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for children under the age of 14, and recent statistics from Nevaeh’s Kids Conquering Cancer show there are 70 to 80 new diagnoses of childhood cancer in the RGV each year.

“We do have a lot of kids in our area that most people might not be aware of,” Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance Health Administrator of Corporate Affairs Mario Lizcano said. “And we also have a lot of survivors. So that’s important for us, that we not only support them and their families, but also our survivors”



For some attendees, the cause is deeply personal.

“Ever since her passing three years ago, I’ve done everything I could to advocate for the cause and bring light and bring awareness and help raise money for the families that are going through similar situations,” event participant Eva Perez said.

Perez lost her 6-month-old daughter to cancer and keeps her memory alive by advocating for more research and serving on the board of a local childhood cancer nonprofit.

“It’s incredible to see so much support,” she said. “Everybody coming out and taking part for the kids that are fighting this big battle”

She urges the community to keep this cause on their minds not just in September, but year-round.

Local organizations serving childhood cancer patients

Vannie E Cook Cancer Foundation

RGV Children’s Bereavement Center

RGV Make-A-Wish Foundation

Neveah’s Kidz Conquering Cancer