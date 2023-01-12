WALLER COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after his wife was found mutilated Wednesday, authorities said.

Jared James Dicus, 21, was arrested on a charge of murder, according to a post by the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call of a death at the 2000 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. near Magnolia.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a woman in a small residential structure behind the main portion of the residence, authorities said.

“Deputies advised the female’s body had been mutilated,” the post stated.

Deputies detained Dicus, who was at the scene. Detectives were advised that he was the woman’s husband and that he was believed to have murdered her, according to the post.

“The husband was interviewed and gave a full confession, admitting to the murder of his wife,” the post stated.

In broadcasted reports, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the woman’s body was dismembered and evidence shows the weapon used was a kitchen knife.

The case remains under investigation.