Sheriff: One arrested after shots fired, pursuit in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO)—The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody following a shootout and pursuit.
According to officials, deputies responded to el Ranchito area in San Benito in reference to shots fired on Saturday night.
Daniel Trevino, 38, was taken into custody after deputies attempted to stop his vehicle.
Trevino led deputies to a pursuit before getting arrested.
Trevino was wanted on several felony warrants, according to officials.