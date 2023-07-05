TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, a dive team recovered the body of a child who fell off a boat in Lake Travis Monday afternoon and didn’t resurface, Travis County Sheriff’s Office tells KXAN.

The 8-year-old boy went missing at around 2 p.m. Monday, the Travis County ESD 1 shift commander told KXAN. The boy was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The incident happened in the Cow Creek Arm of Lake Travis, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) wrote on Twitter. Several other agencies helped in the search, including Lake Travis Fire Rescue and STAR Flight.

By Monday night, crews switched to recovery mode, according to the Travis County ESD 1 shift commander. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office then took command of the recovery effort.

TCSO said Tuesday morning that it started its search at the shoreline, with lake patrol on the water. The sheriff’s office said the dive team is out searching by sonar, which means they are using sound waves to help them see in the water.

TCSO said the area is only 25 feet deep, but there is zero visibility because of all the silt in the water.

Fourth of July crowds

While it is busy for the Fourth of July, TCSO said the area it is searching is more remote, so its recovery efforts are not impacted.

Florivel Crispin was one of the boaters out on the water for the holiday.

“We’re all trying to share all these waters. There [are] people in the water; you always have to keep an eye out,” Crispin said.

She said this heartbreaking news is keeping her even more vigilant on the lake.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this happened and prayers go out to the family,” Crispin said. “We’ll keep an eye out, and hopefully they can recover him. You know, get him back to this family.”