Sexual offender arrested at Pharr International Bridge, CBP says

PHARR, Texas- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations arrested a 33 year old man at the Pharr International Bridge.

Officers were able to identify the man through a primary computer check. He was identified as Mychael Andrew Lopez, from Corpus Christi.

Lopez was taken into custody, where he received biometric testing that confirmed Lopez he matched for an outstanding arrest felony warrant.

Nueces County Sheriff’s Department issued the arrest warrant on March 31 for two counts of sexual assault.

Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzaludas, credits the custody of the offender to the vigilance of the officers.

“Our ability to check every person’s identity who is seeking entry into the United States at the border, or any point of entry, allows our officers to detect those individuals with outstanding arrest warrants” stated Rodriguez.

Mychael Andrew Lopez if currently awaiting extradition at the Hidalgo County jail, according to the news release.

The news release does not specify as to when Lopez was taken into custody.