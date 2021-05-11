HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—The return of rainfall to the Rio Grande Valley threatens to bring some minor road flooding and damaging winds.

The potential for severe storms is now for the entire Rio Grande Valley. With a better chance for Starr county and the Western portion of Hidalgo County.

While heavy rainfall and strong winds are part of this outlook, the potential for large hail is also included.

Showers should begin after 11 p.M. for the Western parts of the Rio Grande Valley and slowly make its way on through overnight through sunrise. While timing is still not firm, it’s best to be prepared for storms to arrive anytime overnight. Cameron County and Willacy County will still see the potential for thunderstorms.

The front also brings a much-needed break from triple-digit heat taking us down to below-average temperatures for this time of year. From Wednesday through Sunday, expect to remain in the low to mid-80s as a high with temperatures returning to the 90s by Monday.

Rain chances will continue throughout the week dropping to a 20% chance of showers Friday and jumping back up by Saturday.