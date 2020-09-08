Several arrested in connection to McAllen murder

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a murder that took place in McAllen.

Daniel Barker Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Gilbert Daniel Garren Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Jose Luis Sanchez Jr. Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Michael Thomas McPhee Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records

Saundra Sanchez Source: Hidalgo County Jail Records

According to the McAllen Police Department, Daniel Barker, Jose Luis Sanchez Jr., Gilbert Daniel Garren, Michael Thomas McPhee, and Saundra Sanchez have been arrested in connection to the murder of Ricky Dowal Etheridge.

Etheridge was found in the 1000 block of North 15th Street around 5 p.m. on September 2nd.

20-year-old Daniel Barker, 45-year-old Jose Luis Sanchez, and 37-year-old Gilbert Daniel Garren have been charged with Murder, a first-degree Felony. Garren was additionally charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

59-year-old Michael Thomas McPhee and 48-year-old Saundra Sanchez were both charged with Failure to report felony, a class A misdemeanor. Additionally, McPhee was charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution, a class A misdemeanor.

Barker, and Sanchez Jr.’s bonds are set at $1,500,000. Garren’s bond is set at $1,525,000. McPhee’s bond is set at $33,000 and Sanchez’s bond is set to $10,000.

At this moment, police are still searching for Rene Everrett Casas in connection to this murder.