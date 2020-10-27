Serious cold front promises cooler weather for the Valley









The cold front season for Deep South Texas is just getting warmed up; here comes a fairly aggressive front with little hope for rain but a potential big push of cooler air.

A cold front is nothing more than the leading edge of a cooler air mass, earlier today it was 90+ in the Valley while temperatures hovered around 20° in the Panhandle. As that air sinks south and heads this way it will modify, not be quite as cold, by the time it gets here.

You will notice a distinct difference in temperatures and wind direction Tuesday and Wednesday but the Valley will not end up with temperatures getting too cold. Daytime temperatures will slowly drop through Tuesday to about 60° by afternoon. Overnight lows will bottom out near 50 degrees for Wednesday morning while the sun and north winds will fight for control of the afternoon leaving the RGV with daytime highs near 70 degrees mid week.

There is a slight chance for rain early Tuesday and even through the day depending on the movement of the front.

Despite all the talk of cooler weather everyone would do well to remember it is early, the Valley is very far south, and even a strong cold front can come up short leaving us empty handed.