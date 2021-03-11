Throwback Thursday: Resaca De La Palma

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Resaca de la Palma located behind the historic Jagou Plantation has been an ongoing project for the last 13 years. For 6 to 8 of those years there has not been any water in its waterway. Due to the lack of water 13 Cypress trees that go back centuries are now dead.

The city of Brownsville, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Brownsville Public Utilities Board signed an accord in a recent city commission meeting. The mayor and the city commission allowed for an interim introduction of water to Resaca de la Palma in order to provide life giving water to the Cypress trees.

The question remains,what will the city do afterwards, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begins to dredge this resaca?, because there is too much silt in it. The corps of engineers are at the point of bringing in the machinery to begin the dredging. They will evacuate the water so that there is not a lot of mud.

Many residents see this as a beautiful project for South Texas and for Southmost area of Brownsville. They are happy to see it come back to life because it has been out of circulation for so long the pub want to see life restored to Resaca de la Palma.