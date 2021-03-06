Throwback Thursday: Mr. Amigo Celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Golden Age of Mexican Theater and song produced iconic figures for Mexico and some of those legendary people were on the doorsteps of Brownsville. Why were they here? They were here for what was called the Mr. Amigo Celebration.

The Mr. Amigo Celebration was founded in the early 1960’s by the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce “Bienvenido” committee. The committee thought it would be a wonderful gesture to pick some Mexican figures of music, theater, movies and television. These artists would represent the good relationship between Mexico and the United States and it worked.

The list of past Mr. Amigo’s include former Mexican President Miguel Aleman, Mario Moreno aka Cantinflas, Don Pedro Vargas, Tito Guizar, Armando Manzanero, and Vicente Fernandez. The talent that came through Brownsville was great and it is a pity that the tradition of signatures and footprints were not taken as they were in later years.

The Mr. Amigo Celebration was launched for the culture and the benefit of Mexico, Brownsville and the South Texas area. It was inspired but mainly because of the people, the personalities that were in Mexico at that time and throughout these decades. To have done this, has created another part of our cultural past.