Throwback Thursday: History of the Rio Grande and Resacas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — In 1908 the U.S. Boundary and Water Commission surveyed the Rio Grande River formally for the first time. The origins of the Rio Grande go back about 26 million years to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains up in northern Colorado. It began as the land formation was taking place and the region of 1.6 million to 600,000 was when the first trickle of the Colorado water hit the Gulf of Mexico.

When the water hit, what we would call the coast at that time, the coast was probably near Rio Grande City. It was a very, very steep embankment down through the continental shelf so the water went rapidly carrying all that it had at the time. About 3,000 years ago, a delta was starting to form because all of that alluvial deposit building up and forming a delta. As the delta built up, there was a resistance because there was a landmass there and you had water trying to push uphill to a certain degree.

That is where you had the formation of the resacas. The first one was identified as being the Los Cuates Resaca in the Los Fresnos area. After that you various others called the distributaries that formed because the main path of the river that was here and then the other ones had to fan out on the delta. The other resacas Rancho Viejo and Resaca de La Palma and then the city Resaca in the center of Brownsville.

When the first cities of the Rio Grande Valley were first colonized in about 1848, the resacas didn’t look anything near what they look like now. The resacas that we have now were swales, they were dips in the topography from ancient travel paths of the river. After the coming of the railroad that is when we started to really settle this area and it was John Closner actually that hit upon the fact, at least he is given credit of why we do not utilize those resacas as reservoirs. The city of San Benito and the city of Brownsville took steps in order to dredge those swales into receptors of waters that would be utilized as reservoirs for the irrigation of crops and for human use as well.

The word Resaca goes back to the original Spanish “sacar” which means to cut off. That’s what it is. It is a cut off from the main river. It is an isolated path after the flood waters recede there are all kinds of meanderings and pools of water. That’s what is called a cutoff and that is what is a resaca. Once these resacas were formed, the reservoirs were made, the river was tamed, then we started coming into the phrase “Rio Grande Valley.”

Why is it a valley? We do not see the steep walls like you would normally see in a valley. Think of it in other terms that are present in the U.S. geography. The Mississippi River Valley, the Tennessee River Valley, the Ohio River Valley. They are not valleys like this. They are drainage areas. They are water sheds. That is what we mean by valley. Then we come into the phrase Magic Valley. Well that was a marketing phrase. After the railroad came in 1904. The land settlers that came in, the opportunists that came in to take care of actually building of the agriculture base here. They said well we got to put some pizazz on that. Let’s call it the Magic Valley and that name stuck and it was an effort to draw some allure to this part of the country.

All that this river gave in terms of the lifeline, the umbilical, the water source, life giving water was so important to the development of what we call today the Rio Grande Valley.