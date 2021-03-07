Throwback Thursday: Charro Days

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The celebration we call Charro Days began as the brainchild of Kenneth Faxon in 1937. When Faxon and A.A. Hargrove first formed Charro Days, it grew rapidly on the drawing board. In the very first Charro Days celebration, they had activities that included power boat races on the Brownsville Ship channel, bull fights over in Matamoros, grand balls that were held in the YMCA building at Fort Brown as well as the El Jardin Hotel patio.

In the early Charro Days the first floats were pulled by mules and horses. Then the mules and horses gave way to tractors pulling the floats. In the 1950’s there was a predominance of jeeps that were surpluses out of World War II and they had a role in Charro Days.

In the first 30 years of Charro Days there developed a great union between the cities of Brownsville and Matamoros. People would come across the other side and would mingle in the downtown area that was completely dedicated to Charro Days. Early on to the development of the festival they had a key element that was incorporated into it and it was most fun, it was the children’s parade. A four-day parade that continues to this day and held on a Thursday. All the school children got involved and they would dress up. Many of them made their own costumes.

The early figures that were involved in Charro Days were monumental. All of the organizers of those committees reign supreme in our memory and actually lend to what we have going on today.