Throwback Thursday: Celebrating the Port of Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — It is the 85th anniversary of the Port of Brownsville, and its history is an extraordinary one. At the start of the 20th Century, Louis Cobolini came down to Brownsville where he became instrumental in the creation of the port.

In the early 1920s, Louis Cobolini died. Soon after his death, there was a group of men that took his place to oversee the port. Figures such as John Nance Garner, who was succeeded by Milton West. A local businessman named J.G. Fernandez helped the port grow to greater heights. In May 1936, the port was officially inaugurated.

In the era of World War II, the port did its part for the war effort. It built barges, submarine chasers, and all kinds of support craft, and thousands of jobs were created. Into the 1960s, the port really met its stride. The original focus for the port was based on the agricultural produce of the lower Rio Grande Valley. Now agriculture had a seaport to the world after that. Items such as cotton, pineapples, and bananas made their way to their destination via the port.

Currently, the port employs over 8,000 people and the impact on the community of South Texas here is 56,000 and you can see the benefit that the port has given the RGV.

