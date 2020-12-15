Series of cold fronts are on the way to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – With high temperatures Tuesday reaching the upper 70s with clearing clouds, conditions have been pleasant across the Rio Grande Valley, but on Tuesday afternoon another cold front is moving through the Rio Grande Valley.

As the upper level low pressure system is moving through the south central U.S, it is bringing snow to parts of the Texas panhandle and Oklahoma.

While this cold front is expected to remain dry and it sweeps through southern Texas Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning temperatures will remain the chilly side, in the low 50s to upper 40s.

No rain is expected with this cold front.

Northerly winds behind the cold front will continue filtering in throughout the Valley Wednesday bringing lower dew points, ultimately showing very dry air. We can also expect breezy conditions along the coastal areas.

As dry air will be in place, the coldest temperatures will occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

For the end of the work week, a warming trend is expected across the RGV with high temperatures back in the upper 70s.

However a weekend cold front will move through Saturday bringing the chances for rain, mainly along the coastal areas. High temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.