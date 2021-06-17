Sentencing of former La Joya Housing Authority Interim set for August

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The sentencing of former La Joya Housing Authority interim executive director Frances Salinas De Leon has been set for August.

According to federal records, De Leon’s sentencing will take place on August 31, 2021, before Judge Randy Crane.

On Thursday, De Leon entered a guilty plea to a third superseding indictment accusing her and her father, Jose Adolfo “Fito” Salinas and former La Joya mayor, of defrauding the La Joya Housing Authority.

Frances Salinas De Leon (Source: Jail records)

Frances Salinas pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

According to the indictment, De Leon acted as an intermediary between Sylvia Garces Valdez and a local elected official from June 2018 until approximately November 2018.

The indictment adds that De Leon helped secure a public relations contract for Valdez.

De Leon was arrested in December 2019 and formally charged in January 2020.

Her father, was arrested in February 2020, and accused of fraud as well.

Salina’s indictment said that from January 2016 to approximately July 2016, the former mayor devised a scheme that resulted in the City of La Joya purchasing property he owned at a highly-inflated rate.

Both De Leon and her father remain on bond pending their hearings.

Valdez and Salinas are scheduled for trial in July, according to federal records.