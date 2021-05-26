Sentencing for former Brownsville ISD school board trustee to take place Wednesday

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—The sentencing of former BISD board of trustee Sylvia P. Atkinson will take Wednesday morning, according to federal records.

Atkinson is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez at 8:30 a.m.

Atkinson’s sentencing was originally scheduled for Feb. 9 but was rescheduled several times.

In November, 2020 a federal jury found Atkinson guilty on eight counts of bribery.

Atkinson was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in December 2019 after being indicted by a grand jury.

According to the indictment, Atkinson used her position as a Brownsville ISD employee to, “obtain money from private companies and private individuals in exchange for assistance in obtaining contracts with BISD or Rio Hondo ISD.”

Atkinson faces up to 45 years in prison for these offenses.