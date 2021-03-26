Senators touring border blame Biden for ‘no rules’

Rio Grande Valley, Texas (KVEO) — Nineteen Republican U.S. Senators are in the RGV today with an agenda to get a firsthand look at what they’re calling an “immigration crisis” due to the volume of unaccompanied minors surging to the border.

Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz invited senators from across the country to join them in a Senate delegation tour that started Thursday night.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Sen. Cornyn said the senators in attendance are not familiar with the border due to their geographic locations, so this tour will familiarize them with what goes on and the work of border patrol officers stationed along the Rio Grande River.

Last night they attended a ride-along and have plans today to tour the Donna facility where immigrants are being held as they await transfer to other federal agencies.

“My hope is they’ll have a chance to see the border patrol stations where, because border patrol is currently overwhelmed, migrants are living really side by side untested for covid 19 in these holding facilities much longer than the 72 hours the law allows to hold them before transferred to health and human services,” he said.

He adds he believes the “crisis” is a result of the Biden administration eliminating the previous rules in place without plans to replace them, and the impression it’s giving off that anyone wanting to come to the U.S. may, and adds the crisis is making it difficult to enact immigration reform.

Following the holding facility tour, the senators will participate in a DPS boat tour at Anzalduas Park then take questions.

In his first official press conference yesterday, President Biden said the surge is not a result of his administration, and the perception that they’re coming because he’s a “nice guy” who won’t send them back is false. Rather, it’s because the current weather conditions are the best time of the year for them to attempt to cross.

He continued the majority of people trying to enter are over 18 and are being sent back, however, the reason holding facilities are so crowded is because they’re having to build back up the capacity that should have been maintained in the previous administration.

Additionally, he’s in negotiations with the president of Mexico who is refusing to take some of the immigrants back.

“The idea that I’m going to say, which I would never do, ‘if an unaccompanied child ends up on the border, we’re just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side.’” he said. “No previous administration did that either — except for Trump. I’m not going to do it.”

President Biden has not yet made a visit to the border since taking office, but recently said that he plans to “at some point.”

Biden has also appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the response to border challenges, which he says will focus on understanding and addressing the reasons why people leave their home country in the first place.