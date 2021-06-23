Senator Cruz responds to VP Harris’ upcoming visit to the border

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Vice President Kamla Harris announced that she would visit the U.S.-Mexico Border on Friday, and Senator Ted Cruz issued the following statement.

Right now, the Biden-Harris Administration is functioning as the last mile of a human trafficking and illegal drug network that cartels are exploiting. The Biden-Harris Administration has repeatedly made reckless policy decisions leading to the massive surge of illegal immigrants flooding our southern border. It only took more than half a million illegal immigrants entering the United States, more than 400,000 pounds of drugs seized, 19 U.S. Senators traveling to the southern border, and 92 days after being appointed border crisis czar for Kamala Harris to visit the southern border. Maybe after her visit, the administration will reverse course and start enforcing the law and protecting our border.” Senator Ted Cruz via a statement.

Harris will travel to El Paso on Friday, June 25, and will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to Border Report.