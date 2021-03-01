Senator Cornyn: Harlingen Airport to receive nearly $3 million in coronavirus relief funds

Valley International Airport has installed a new jet bridge just in time for the holidays. (Photo courtesy: VIA)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Sen. John Cornyn announced the Valley International Airport, located in the city of Harlingen, was awarded millions of dollars in federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus at the airport and provide economic relief.

According to Sen. Cornyn, the $2,833,427 in funding is through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

“Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and now, more than ever, we must ensure airports have the support they need to get Texans from point A to point B,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I will continue doing everything I can to bolster our response to these unprecedented hardships, and I look forward to seeing the impact this funding will have on the Valley and the rest of our great state.”