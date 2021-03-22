Sen. Cornyn, Sinema urge President to “use your full authorities” to respond to migrant influx

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – More members of Congress are putting pressure on President Joe Biden to respond to the influx of migrants along the southern United States border.

U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who both represent states along the border, call on President Biden in a letter and urge him to respond to the surge of migrants.

In their letter addressed to President Biden, they reaffirm their commitment to work in a bipartisan manner to address the influx.

They suggest the administration take “immediate action” to ensure “sufficient resources and facilities at the border to manage the crisis and [take] concrete steps to improve the asylum process.”

This letter comes after an increase in migrants seeking entry into the U.S. has challenged the current infrastructure along the border.

“Insufficient” is the word they use in the letter to describe the facilities and services currently available.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has blamed the Trump administration for the current situation and assures that there is a plan that is being executed to handle it.

In the letter, the Senators call for more details on these plans.

While the Biden administration avoids using terms like “crisis” to refer to the influx of migrants, they agree there needs to be a pause on people coming to the border to seek refuge.

While the letter was intended to be bipartisan, the Democrats and Republicans continue to clash on the current administration’s response to the influx.

Sen. Cornyn trended on Twitter Monday morning for a Tweet which some interpreted as Republican disdain for humane treatment for immigrants.

While the Tweet was taken as his own words, a Cornyn representative explained the Senator was quoting a New York Times article.

President Biden has instead emphasized the humane treatment of immigrants, regardless of their legal status.@nytimes https://t.co/5IuyZTXm6x — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 22, 2021

President Biden has said that he would make a trip to the border “at some point,” while Republican Congress members like Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn have plans on visiting later this week.