Secretary Mayorkas speaks on DACA ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, released a statement in a press release on the recent ruling of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

A Texas U.S. federal judge blocked all new applications to the DACA program on Friday.

The DACA program protects immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

Mayorkas expressed his disappointment in the ruling as well as ensuring the public of the continued commitment to Dreamers.

“The Biden-Harris Administration—and this country—remain as committed as ever to ensuring that Dreamers are protected from the threat of deportation and are allowed to continue to contribute to this country that is their home,” said Mayorkas.

Mayorkas continued by announcing his intentions of appealing the ruling and renewing the DACA program.

“The Department of Justice also intends to appeal yesterday’s order. Moreover, we will continue processing DACA renewal requests, consistent with the ruling. Still, only the passage of legislation will give full protection and a path to citizenship to DACA recipients,” said Mayorkas.

According to Secretary Mayorkas in a press release, only passage of legislation will give Dreamers full protection and a path to citizenship.

“I urge Congress to act swiftly to enact legislation through the reconciliation process to provide permanent protection that the American people want and Dreamers have earned,” said Mayorkas.