Second shooting within 12 hours in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — According to the Brownsville Police Department, a second shooting has taken place in Brownsville within 12 hours.

Officials said they responded to the 100 block of El Paso Road at 5:29 p.m. in reference to a victim being shot.

The victim has been transported to a hospital for medical treatment and the shooter fled the scene.

At this time it is not known who shot the victim and the victim’s identity has yet to be released.

