Second shooting within 12 hours in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — According to the Brownsville Police Department, a second shooting has taken place in Brownsville within 12 hours.

Officials said they responded to the 100 block of El Paso Road at 5:29 p.m. in reference to a victim being shot.

The victim has been transported to a hospital for medical treatment and the shooter fled the scene.

At this time it is not known who shot the victim and the victim’s identity has yet to be released.

KVEO will update the story with new information as it comes in.

