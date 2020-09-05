Scholarship and free food for completing the census

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (KVEO) — A scholarship is being raffled off and free food is being given away for people who complete the census.

The food is being given away at Drunken Idol on 202 W Southern Edcouch.

Anyone is eligible for a plate as long as they either complete the census on site or bring proof of completion.

“We have a very low count in Edcouch-Elsa communities. We are trying to increase that and ensure we have a complete and accurate count of the community,” said Dalilah Garcia with the U.S Census Bureau.

A scholarship raffle is also being held, fliers and information on how to apply will also be given to those who complete the census on site or bring proof of completion.

“We have a $1,000 scholarship opportunity for students. Our goal is to empower the next generation of leaders. They can come by Edcouch to learn about how they can enter the giveaway,” said Thelma Tamez RGV Census Ambassador Scholarship.

The giveaway will last until 2 p.m. Saturday.