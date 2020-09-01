City of South Padre Island announces power outage to take place

Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND LOGO.png

City of South Padre Island Logo (Source: City of South Padre Island/Facebook)

Editors note: The City has clarified that the start date is Thursday at Midnight.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — A scheduled power outage is set to take place in South Padre Island.

The outage is scheduled to take place Thursday, September 2 from midnight to 8 a.m.

The outage will take place starting from the convention centre heading north.

According to city officials, the outage will be due to a power transmission system upgrade.

Anyone with further questions is encouraged to contact AEP at 1-866-223-8508

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

