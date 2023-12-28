SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Antonio Police Department released a video from a nearby location where two people were found dead Tuesday.

Police identified the man found dead in the car as 22-year old Matthew Guerra who is believed to be Savannah Soto’s boyfriend.

SAPD says the second victim, believed to be Soto, has not yet been named but is identified as a full-term pregnant female.

Both bodies were found in a Kia Optima car at the 5900 block of Danny Kaye.

It is unconfirmed if there were any weapons inside of the Kia Optima. San Antonio police are describing the scene as “perplexing.”

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, a CLEAR alert was issued for Soto after the pregnant 18-year-old missed a crucial medical procedure. Other news outlets are reporting she was supposed to be induced into labor Saturday night. She was last seen alive Friday.

The video released by police today shows footage taken from a nearby location where the bodies were found.

The video shows two people, one driving a dark colored pickup truck, the other driving the victims’ silver Kia Optima.

Anyone with information regarding the dark colored pickup truck or the two people of interest are encouraged to call SAPD Homicide at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440. Callers may remain anonymous.