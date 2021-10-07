SAPD: Man wanted for killing his brother at birthday party

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – San Antonio police are searching for a man accused of fatally stabbing his brother at a birthday party.

According to a press release by SAPD, witnesses saw Gonzales get into a “heated verbal argument” with 30-year-old Isaac Aguilar before the stabbing.

Gonzales, 28, is accused of stabbing Aguilar several times on Oct. 3.

Aguilar was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

CBS affiliate KENS 5 reported after speaking with family members that the stabbing occurred at the suspect’s own birthday party and that the victim was his older brother.

Brother-in-law Moses Perez said the family is mourning two losses.

“We are dealing with something more challenging than just a death,” Perez said to KENS 5. “We lost two people that night.”

Perez also told KENS 5 that Aguilar had a baby on the way.

Authorities said that a murder warrant has been issued for Gonzales.

According to the release, the suspect fled the scene with a female friend in a silver or white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.