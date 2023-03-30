SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man tracked down his stolen vehicle and shot the man inside, police said.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday to the 3200 block of SE Military Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect standing near a vehicle stating he was involved in the shooting. He complied with officers and was detained without incident.

The suspect told police his vehicle was stolen earlier that afternoon and it was being tracked to that location.

According to a report by CBS affiliate KENS 5, the truck was tracked down using an Apple AirTag.

Police stated that the suspect drove to the location and observed another man sitting in the vehicle in an open parking lot. After a verbal confrontation, the suspect fired several rounds into the vehicle after being advised that the man displayed a weapon, police said.

The man in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire and was unresponsive when police arrived. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation.