Santa Rosa to distribute COVID-19 vaccine vouchers to school district, non-profit organization

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Sana Rosa, Texas (KVEO)—The city of Santa Rosa announced said they will be distributing COVID-19 vaccine vouchers to members of the Santa Rosa Independent School District and Amigos del Valle, a non-profit organization.

Cameron County announced Wednesday they would hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Los Fresnos on Friday for people aged 65 and older.

However, residents must first pick up a voucher before getting vaccinated. Residents can begin picking up vouchers starting Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at a series of locations throughout Cameron County.

One of these locations, included the city of Santa Rosa. City officials said they received a small number of vouchers, and will allocated them to SRISD, Amigos Del Valle and “those who have previously expressed interest.”

“At this time, the number remaining for this week is very limited. Therefore, the city will NOT Abe a public distribution site.” said the city in a social media post.